Report: Liverpool Defender Weighing Up Loan Offers As Jurgen Klopp Continues To Be Hit By Injury Woes

A Liverpool defender is reported to be weighing up his options after receiving a number of loan offers.

It’s been a tough few weeks for manager Jurgen Klopp as he deals with something of an injury crisis at the club.

The German was already missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota when Thiago Alcantara picked up a hamstring issue in Liverpool’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk

Despite this, Klopp and Liverpool appear to be continuing to plan the best loan moves for their youngsters to help develop their careers.

The latest to be linked with a temporary move away from the club for 12 months is defender Sepp van den Berg who is said to be considering his options.

The Athletic report that Burnley are interested in the Dutch under-21 international but there are also offers from Germany.

Sepp van den Berg

LFCTR Verdict

Van den Berg was impressive during his 18 months on loan at Preston so it is no surprise to see him linked with a number of clubs.

Whilst he probably needs the move to get more game time, the absence of Ramsay and Konate does leave Klopp a bit short of cover, particularly in the right-back area.

If Ramsay is close to a return however, that may be enough to ease the fears of Klopp and for him to sanction the move after naming van den Berg on the bench on Saturday.

Liverpool

