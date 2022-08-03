Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Drop Asking Price For 'Outstanding' Central Defender

Liverpool are set to drop the asking price for a defender that manager Jurgen Klopp once described as 'outstanding', according to a report.

It’s been a busy summer transfer window for new Sporting Director, Julian Ward, who has overseen a number of high profile incomings and outgoings.

Darwin Nunez

The noises coming out of Anfield now suggest that business in terms of incomings is done and all focus is on trimming Klopp’s squad before the window closes.

One player who is reportedly for sale is central defender, Nathaniel Phillips, who performed so well during the injury ravaged 2020/21 season.

Despite helping the team to a credible third place finish, the 25-year old struggled for opportunities last season after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip returned from long term injuries.

Phillips was sent on loan to Championship side Bournemouth during the second half of the season and he helped them win promotion back to the Premier League.

Nat Phillips

According the The Express, Liverpool have now reduced the asking price for Phillips this summer.

Originally, the Reds were said to be demanding £15million for his services but the publication reports that they would be willing to listen to offers of just £10million.

At that price, there are likely to be a number of interested suitors including the Cherries who he served so well last season.

