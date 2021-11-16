Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Emerge As Barcelona Competition For 'Next Roberto Firmino'

Author:

Liverpool are in competition with Barcelona for former La Masia graduate and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, according to reports.

The Spaniard has often been seen as a natural heir to Roberto Firmino at Anfield given his false nine tendencies and ability to link up the play.

Olmo left Barcelona at a tender age in 2014 and following spells with Dinamo Zagreb and Leipzig, he is being touted for a move back to the Nou Camp.

While Barcelona want to bring Olmo back in January itself, the financial situation might make it difficult to do so. 

And, El Nacional is now reporting that the Reds could take advantage of this by making a swoop for the 23-year-old  ace in the winter transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leaving for AFCON, Jurgen Klopp is apparently interested in bolstering his attacking options - and in Olmo, they have a perfect fit for their current system.

LFCTR Verdict

In the winter window, I'm not sure there's a chance of Olmo making a move away from Leipzig - in the summer it is a different story.

He could be the perfect Firmino replacement, and I'm sure Klopp will invest wisely in making that decision.

