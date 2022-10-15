Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool 'Enter The Picture' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

New reports have suggested that Liverpool have ‘entered the picture’ to sign midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

Liverpool have gone through various mini-evolutionary periods throughout the Jurgen Klopp era, one being the evolution of the front line - which has seen the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez join the club as the ‘Mane-Firmino-Salah’ stages came to a natural conclusion.

Defensive evolution has also taken place - with the addition of Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay. The stage of bleeding younger players into an aging squad is completely normal.

Liverpool Kostas Tsimikas

One area of the pitch that causes some concern for the future is the midfield - especially at the start of the season when there were numerous injuries to key players such as Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Whilst the young sparks of Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic are to be excited about - clear improvements in the creative midfield department are needed to reignite the excitement and high-tempo accredited to a Jurgen Klopp team.

One player who has been rumoured to join the Merseyside club is Barcelona's midfielder Frenkie De Jong. According to sport.es, "his [De Jong's] lack of minutes mean he is more open to leaving and the Reds need to rebuild their midfield."

The article stressed that Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and new-signing Arthur Melo are all due to have their contracts up by the end of the 2022/23 season, with none of those particular four midfielders signing contract extensions.

"De Jong is an option even as soon as the winter market, even though the idea was to sign more players from next summer."

Barcelona Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona signed the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder for £77.4million from Ajax back in the summer of 2019 following a stellar campaign from the starlet on the Netherlands' biggest stage at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

With the player unhappy at Barcelona currently, make no mistake he would most likely enjoy a new challenge - with sport.es describing Liverpool as "suitors".

