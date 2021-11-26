Report: Liverpool European Cup And Premier League Winner Linked To Newcastle United, PSG Decision Needed, Pochettino Complication

A player who was one of the key components of the Jurgen Klopp team that won the Champions League and the Premier League has been linked with a move back to England with Newcastle United.

According to a report, Paris Saint Germain have warned the big name player that they cannot guarantee him game time and he has to remain patient.

ANP/HH GERRIT VAN COLOGNE /ANP/Sipa USA

Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer on a free transfer when his contract expired on Merseyside.

It looked that he was about to land in Barcelona when PSG came in for the Dutchman and won the race for his signature.

The 31 year old has endured a frustrating start to life in Paris and has only completed 90 minutes on three occasions so far.

The report from Teamtalk claims that Wijnaldum's representatives have already started exploring alternative options for the midfielder.

It also says that his former club Newcastle United are one of the clubs interested should Wijnaldum decide to move on.

There is further uncertainty in Paris currently due to the speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with the Manchester United job.

Teamtalk say that Wijnaldum believes he can still make it at PSG but a move cannot be ruled out after just six months in Ligue 1.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook