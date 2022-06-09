Report: Liverpool Expecting Bayern Munich To Meet Sadio Mane Valuation To Fund Darwin Nunez Transfer

Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to meet their valuation of Sadio Mane and will use the funds to sign Darwin Nunez of Benfica according to a report.

Rumours started to circulate that the Senagalese may be looking for a new challenge in the lead-up to the Champions League final and continued after the match in Paris.

Bayern Munich are the favourites to sign Mane and have been reported as having two bids already turned down by Liverpool as they seek to gain the maximum return for such a crucial player.

According to Telegraph Football, the Liverpool hierarchy now expect Bayern to return with an offer that will meet their £40million valuation.

The funds are expected to be used towards the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica as it seems a deal has now been agreed upon between the clubs.

It is being reported that Liverpool have agreed on a structured deal and are expected to pay €80million fixed with another potential €20million in bonuses.

It will be a sad day for Liverpool fans should Mane leave the club he signed for from Southampton in 2016 and who has been a key part of their success under Jurgen Klopp.

