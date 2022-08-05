Report: Liverpool Express Formal Interest in Rb Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool has expressed an interest to RB Salzburg over the availability of their exciting 19-year-old striker Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian international is subject to interest from a whole host of European elite clubs, with Liverpool expressing their interest in the forward early on.

Sesko impressed in the pre-season friendly against Liverpool and found his way onto the scoresheet raising the eyebrows of many with his movement on and off the ball and also taking his finish really well.

As reported by DiarioAS the frontman has been subject to interest from some of 'the wealthiest clubs in the world' coming from Spain, Germany, France and England. Manchester United and Liverpool are reported to of expressed interest first in the forward with clubs from other countries following suit.

Salzburg has high hopes for the Slovenia international, after seeing the departure of Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund this summer, it is reported that Salzburg would prefer to keep the forward for another season with the view that Sesko may find himself as the main striker within the setup.

It is unlikely a move for Sesko will materialize, Salzburg has sanctioned the sale of Adeyemi already this summer and are unlikely to sanction the sale of another prospect and leave themselves short. Sesko himself would likely gain more minutes and experience staying within Salzburg's setup for another year before making his big move, it is certainly a transfer to keep an eye on but potentially more for next summer.

