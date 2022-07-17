Report: Liverpool Eye Move For Belgian Midfielder After Lille Reject West Ham United Bid Of £25m

Despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denying last week that the Reds are currently in the market for another midfielder recent reports from The Athletic suggest otherwise.

Belgium and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana remains heavily linked with a move to Merseyside with Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group keen admirers of the 20-year-old.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The Senegalese-born defensive midfielder has become one of the most sort after players in Europe this summer with a number of top clubs monitoring his current situation at the Ligue 1 side.

Liverpool have already splashed the cash this summer with new incomings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay all arriving at Anfield. Therefore, it's unlikely the Reds will spend more this summer.

However, as we know with the transfer window it's an unpredictable rollercoaster so its safe to say nothing has been ruled out and unsurprisingly Onana is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool aren't the only English team interested in the player with the former Bundesliga man attracting interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United who had a £25 million bid rejected.

Onana remains a serious target for FSG who are already planning on improving from West Ham's £25 million bid. Whether it be this window or next there is a possibility we could see the Belgian midfielder in the red of Liverpool.

