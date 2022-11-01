Report: Liverpool Eye Up January Move For RB Leipzig Ace

Liverpool's underwhelming start to their 2022/23 campaign has brought to light midfield concerns that many have had for some time now.

Whether that be depth, too many injury-prone personnel, or just a lack of quality, the reds now look to be seeking long-term midfield solutions moving forward.

Reports out of Sky Germany suggest that Liverpool are now ready for 'significant investment' in the next summer transfer window, but the club aren't prepared to wait until the end of the season. With RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer on their January shortlist.

Sky Germany also understands that the Austrian midfielder is not seeking to extend his current deal at Leipzig, with the player having more interest in a move to the Premier League.

After Jurgen Klopp's midfielder U-turn at the end of last summer's transfer window, Laimer was named as a potential LFC signing, but a move never came to fruition. Instead, the Reds signed Arthur Melo on Loan from Juventus, however, he only managed 13 first-team minutes before being side-lined until the new year at least.

A signing that has failed to answer any of Liverpool's midfield concerns thus far.

Laimer himself has also had some injury concerns of his own this season, only appearing for RB Leipzig five times this campaign. The Austrian midfielder is expected to return to fitness over the World Cup break.

