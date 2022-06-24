Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Eye Up Shock Transfer Swoop For Chelsea Striker Timo Werner

According to a report, Liverpool could make a surprise swoop for former RB Leipzig and current Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

Timo Werner

The Reds had been strongly linked with the German international back in 2019 and it was even rumoured that the player had taken a part in a discussion with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp about moving to Merseyside from the Bundesliga.

A move for Werner to Liverpool never materialised however and he ended up signing for Chelsea in a deal reported to be around £48million in 2020.

Football Insider are now claiming that a Liverpool source has told them that the interest in Werner remains but it's still very early stages. They also say that there has been no contact with Chelsea to assess Werner's availability.

The 26-year-old was expected to be a huge success in the Premier League but so far it hasn't worked out that way and he has failed to establish himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel

Author Verdict

There is definitely more to come from Werner in England and it would not be a surprise to see him have a breakout season and go on to join the top scorers in the league.

A move to Liverpool now would be a shock however due to the fact that Werner likes to play from the left and the Reds now have Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez who are all capable of filling that role.

