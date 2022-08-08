Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva

Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.

Liverpool's midfield crisis worsened this weekend after Thiago Alcantara picking up an hamstring injury. This now leaves Jurgen Klopp with five midfielders available, including a youngster in Harvey Elliot, a veteran in James Milner, and Naby Keita who is also known for injuries.

The Reds drew their opening game against promoted side Fulham in a frustrating lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. A very underwhelming performance by majority of the players, but it was the midfield struggles that were highlighted.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool believe 'if there's an opportunity' for a midfielder then the club will go for one, but who?

Despite being a huge target, Jude Bellingham is reportedly not available this summer. However, a surprising name has been thrown into the mix. Rival Bernardo Silva is looking to leave the Premier League champions and The Reds could be in the queue.

According to reports by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have joined the race with Barcelona and PSG for the Portuguese star.

The 27-year-old was key in Manchester City's title winning side last season and would be a huge loss for Pep Guardiola, but could it be worse for the Spanish manager and him join their title rivals?

Can Liverpool fans forgive Bernardo Silva for his salty antics two years ago if he were to make a huge difference to this side?

