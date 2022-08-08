Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
Liverpool's midfield crisis worsened this weekend after Thiago Alcantara picking up an hamstring injury. This now leaves Jurgen Klopp with five midfielders available, including a youngster in Harvey Elliot, a veteran in James Milner, and Naby Keita who is also known for injuries.
The Reds drew their opening game against promoted side Fulham in a frustrating lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. A very underwhelming performance by majority of the players, but it was the midfield struggles that were highlighted.
However, according to Fabrizio Romano Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool believe 'if there's an opportunity' for a midfielder then the club will go for one, but who?
Despite being a huge target, Jude Bellingham is reportedly not available this summer. However, a surprising name has been thrown into the mix. Rival Bernardo Silva is looking to leave the Premier League champions and The Reds could be in the queue.
Read More
According to reports by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have joined the race with Barcelona and PSG for the Portuguese star.
The 27-year-old was key in Manchester City's title winning side last season and would be a huge loss for Pep Guardiola, but could it be worse for the Spanish manager and him join their title rivals?
Can Liverpool fans forgive Bernardo Silva for his salty antics two years ago if he were to make a huge difference to this side?
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener
- Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham
- ‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham
- Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane
- Confirmed: Leighton Clarkson Joins Aberdeen on Loan
- Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |