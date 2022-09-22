Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For Brazilian Midfielder

According to reports Liverpool may have been dealt a major blow when it comes signing Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes as Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the player as well.

The 21-year-old Brazilian international has been tracked by the Reds hierarchy for a substantial amount of time with the club being on the end of various rumours linking themselves with the player.

Despite news coming last week of Gomes announcing an extension with his current club until 2027, there is no indication that news this will put off any of the clubs interested in him.

It is highly unlikely clubs the size of Liverpool and Real Madrid will back out just because of a new long-term contract. Both clubs know as well as Flamengo themselves that money talks in these situations.

According to ESPN journalist Martin Liberman Madrid are said to be incredibly keen on Gomes and are 'very close' to a deal in the region of €30million (£26m) for the Brazilian playmaker.

However, no concrete information has been released as of yet, meaning Gomes still has various options; with the player himself recently singing his admiration of Liverpool as an institution, admitting he would love to play for them.

The player is also said to be keen on playing Champions League football, therefore Liverpool or Real Madrid would be an ideal transfer for him in order to achieve his target.

Any move for the player would have to be quick and would most likely have to come in January due to the amount of top European clubs interested in him.

As stated above, despite Madrid being close on a deal, it does however remain unsure on what Flamengo's stance would be when it comes to the player's valuation.

