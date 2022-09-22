Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For Brazilian Midfielder

Real Madrid reportedly close to signing Liverpool target Joao Gomes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to reports Liverpool may have been dealt a major blow when it comes signing Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes as Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the player as well. 

Joao Gomes

The 21-year-old Brazilian international has been tracked by the Reds hierarchy for a substantial amount of time with the club being on the end of various rumours linking themselves with the player. 

Despite news coming last week of Gomes announcing an extension with his current club until 2027, there is no indication that news this will put off any of the clubs interested in him. 

It is highly unlikely clubs the size of Liverpool and Real Madrid will back out just because of a new long-term contract. Both clubs know as well as Flamengo themselves that money talks in these situations. 

According to ESPN journalist Martin Liberman Madrid are said to be incredibly keen on Gomes and are 'very close' to a deal in the region of €30million (£26m) for the Brazilian playmaker. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, no concrete information has been released as of yet, meaning Gomes still has various options; with the player himself recently singing his admiration of Liverpool as an institution, admitting he would love to play for them.  

The player is also said to be keen on playing Champions League football, therefore Liverpool or Real Madrid would be an ideal transfer for him in order to achieve his target. 

Any move for the player would have to be quick and would most likely have to come in January due to the amount of top European clubs interested in him. 

As stated above, despite Madrid being close on a deal, it does however remain unsure on what Flamengo's stance would be when it comes to the player's valuation. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Schedule

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Quotes

'He Has Been First Class' - Liverpool U21s Head Coach On Selecting Arthur Melo

By Rowan Lee
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'This Makes My Time Here More Special' - Kostas Tsimikas On His New Chant & Favourite Liverpool Memory

By Rowan Lee
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Former Player 'Not Surprised' Liverpool Midfielder Wasn't Called Up By England

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Quotes

'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Quotes

'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

By Neil Andrew
Le Parc De Princes
Match Coverage

France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew