January 4, 2022
Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' For Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are ready to make a move for Barcelona flop Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The French winger is a long term target of the Reds, having been linked to the club before his moves to Dortmund, and subsequently La Blaugrana.

His large transfer fee and particularly regular injury layoffs have contributed to his failure at the Nou Camp, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp is set to capitalise in January.

ABC suggested that the ideal situation for Barca would be to sell him in the January transfer window and according to El Nacional, Liverpool are big favourites and ready to sign Dembele this month. It is stated that the Reds can offer him an ambitious project and can also pay him well.

It could take a fee of just £10 million to prize him away from Xavi's side, which would be the best solution for all Catalan parties.

Author Verdict

The last thing that Liverpool need is another injury prone player - especially one with a reputably poor disciplinary record.

An unbelievable talent on his day, it seems as if those are numbered. Avoid. At all costs.

