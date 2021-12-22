Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Report: Liverpool Fighting Real Madrid And Man City For Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri

Author:

Liverpool are contesting with Real Madrid and Manchester City for Wolves' wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to reports.

The Frenchman signed for the Molineux-based side last summer on loan - and signed permanently for around £11 million within his first campaign.

He's been a hit in the Midlands, with his crossing skills and bombing energy down the flanks popular with the old gold faithful.

As well as his prowess offensively, he is part of a solid defensive unit and has been ever-present for Bruno Lage's men.

The issue is for Ait-Nouri if he were to move to Anfield is the prowess at left-back. Not only do the Reds boast Andrew Robertson - arguably the best in the business - but one of the seasons' revelations in Kostas Tsimikas.

It seems that he is being considered as not only a backup for Robertson but also a potential competitor for attacking players such as Sadio Mane, according to El Nacional.

His January addition, therefore, could make sense, especially with Liverpool expected to lose Mane and Mohamed Salah for a chunk of early 2022 due to AFCON.

At the age of just 20, the Wolves starlet has time on his side as well, potentially making him a smart long-term investment for the Merseyside giants.

