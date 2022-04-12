Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Firm Up Interest In Barcelona's Young Star Gavi As Contract Talks Stall

Liverpool are "willing" to trigger a £42 million release clause for Barcelona's Gavi this summer, according to El Nacional.

The release clause is reportedly active until the end of June 2022.

Gavi

The Spanish news outlet claims that the Reds have made their willingness known to Gavi's entourage, adding that the Anfield club believe they lack a player of Gavi's "technical quality and intensity" in midfield.

While it is the 17-year-old's intention to remain at Barcelona, El Nacional said, contract negotiations between the player's representatives and the club have "stalled" (the report did not say why this was the case).

However, Barcelona are desperate to keep the young starlet, who they see as a "vital" part of their "immediate future" under manager Xavi.

Gavi's current deal at the Camp Nou runs until 30 June 2023. As per Transfermarkt, the midfielder's current market value is £54 million.

Gavi has made 26 La Liga appearances in his debut campaign for Barcelona's first team, scoring two and assisting six.

