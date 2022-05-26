Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino Tipped for Potential £17Million Transfer Exit

Jurgen Klopp's side looks to be set for a busy summer transfer window. Between signing new players and selling off those deemed surpluses to requirements, there will be several completed deals.

One of those transfers is for one of Liverpool's FA Cup and Carabao Cup heroes Takumi Minamino.

Takumi Minamino Set For Liverpool Exit

Taki Minamino

Inter Milan are rumoured to be considering a potential £17million transfer deal for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino. 

According to Anfield Watch, both Inter Milan and Leeds United are believed to be amongst a host of clubs battling for the Japanese international's signature this summer.

In 2019, Liverpool signed the 27-year-old from RB Salzburg for only £7.25million. Having scored 10 goals in just nine starts for the Reds this season, Klopp's side will be confident they can recoup significantly more than that from any potential suitor.

Leeds United were reportedly interested in completing a deal during the January transfer window, however, at that point, Minamino decided to stay and fight for his place at Anfield.

Ultimately that has appeared to be the right decision, having gone on to help Liverpool lift both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup competitions this season, scoring some crucial goals along the way.

Jordan Henderson FA Cup

It is Minamino's displays of clinical finishing throughout these competitions that has led to a number of clubs looking to tempt him away from Merseyside.

With Liverpool now able to call upon the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and new recruit Fabio Carvalho as their attacking options, it does seem like the writing is on the wall for Takumi. 

It seems certain that the 27-year-old will be keen for a move away in search of regular minutes, and it is likely that supposed interest from Inter Milan amongst others will present a tempting opportunity for him.

