Report: Liverpool 'Genuinely Interested' In French International Playing Bundesliga Football As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement

Liverpool are 'genuinely interested' in a France international winger as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah according to a report.

IMAGO / colorsport

The Egyptian is out of contract at Anfield in just under 15 months and recent reports suggest that talks have broken down over extending that deal.

Despite the 29 year old's preference to stay at Liverpool, the club may have to look at contingency options should they decide to cash in on their superstar in the summer.

According to Fichajes, the Reds are 'genuinely interested' in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby regardless of whether Salah extends his stay on Merseyside.

The 22 year old has impressed in the Bundesliga since making the move from PSG in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £13.5million.

Diaby's form has exploded this season scoring 16 goals and contributing 9 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

IMAGO / Eibner

The report claims that Diaby told 'Le Parisien' he would not rule out a summer move with the player said to be keen to want Champions League football.

It is thought a deal of around £50million could make Leverkusen stand up and listen to offers for their prestigious young talent with Liverpool and Klopp reported to be keen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok