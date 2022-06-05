Report: Liverpool Handed Boost In Pursuit Of Young France Star

Liverpool have received a boost to their chances of signing AS Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old was thought to be very close to completing a move to Real Madrid following their Champions League success, but in a recent interview, he denied that his future has been decided.

The Reds are in need of reinforcements in midfield, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to depart, and club captain Jordan Henderson is approaching his 32nd birthday. Some positive news is that veteran midfielder James Milner has agreed another contract extension on Merseyside, which will extend his tenure as a Premier League player to 20 years.

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for France IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Tchouameni would be a marquee signing for the Reds, and could play an integral role in the middle of the park. As per the Mirror, when the Frenchman was asked whether he made up his mind on where he wants to play, he said: "Not yet."

The talented midfielder is strong in the tackle and difficult to bypass, as well as having a reputation of being an excellent counter-presser. He contributed five goals and assists in 35 matches in Ligue 1 last season, and has also featured five times for his national side at senior level.

