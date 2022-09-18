Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are trying to strike a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham, to the club next summer according to a report.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of the 19-year-old and were reported to have made a move to sign him this summer with the Bundesliga club refusing to do business in the same transfer window they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are likely to face intense competition for the England international's signature from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, however, the Anfield hierachy 'have already made initial moves' for the player with a view to signing him next summer.

Jurgen Klopp's team have had well-documented issues in midfield with players ageing and an injury crisis hitting the squad hard and Palmer claims that whilst the Reds will face competition, they are 'very keen to do a deal'.

Rumours regarding Bellingham's future will intensify over the coming weeks and months as he continues to impress for Dortmund.

Liverpool probably know they have to try and strike a deal as soon as possible as Palmer suggests otherwise they could find themselves at the centre of a bidding war.

