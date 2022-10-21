Report: Liverpool Have Contacted Frenkie De Jong's Representatives, Reds Lead Race With Chelsea & Manchester United

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has once again been linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Frenkie De Jong is once again being linked with a move away from Barcelona. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

There was huge speculation that the 25-year-old would depart the Nou Camp in the summer transfer window and was strongly rumoured to be close to joining Manchester United but the move never materialised.

Despite the Catalan giants and manager Xavi claiming that the Dutch international was an important player for them, he has made just six starts in all competitions with youngsters Gavi and Pedri preferred alongside Sergio Busquets in midfield.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo Gavi and Pedri are preferred in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Rob Dawson and James Olley of ESPN, the lack of regular starts for De Jong as well as Barcelona's struggles in the UEFA Champions League could mean a January transfer is on the cards.

They claim that Liverpool have already contacted the player's representatives with a view to a potential transfer and the Reds are leading the race alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

The fact that De Jong flourished so well under the management of Erik ten Hag at Ajax would still seem to give Manchester United the advantage should he be open to a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are in desperate need of quality midfield reinforcements however but wages could prove a stumbling block in any potential deal.

