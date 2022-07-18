Report: Liverpool Have Had Loan Enquiries From Premier League, Bundesliga & La Liga Clubs For Defender

A Liverpool defender is attracting loan enquiries from some of Europe’s biggest leagues according to a report.

It’s been a busy start to the transfer window so far for the Reds with a number of incomings and outgoings.

Over the weekend, reports suggested that Liverpool had agreed a deal worth £4million with Rangers for central defender Ben Davies and now another player who spent last year on loan in the Championship is attracting interest.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Dutch under 21 international Sepp van den Berg is interesting clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga.

The outlet report that Liverpool have already fielded a number of enquiries regarding the 20-year-old.

After a successful loan period at Preston North End, Van den Berg has returned to pre-season training with the Reds to try and impress manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German may look to keep one of his young central defenders as cover for the main four in the pecking order with Rhys Williams and Jarell Quansah also candidates for the supporting role.

Van den Berg has clearly progressed after his loan spells at Deepdale and is certainly one to look out for in the future.

