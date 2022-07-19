Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Have Held Talks With Ajax Regarding Winger Antony

Liverpool have made an approach to bring in Brazilian forward Antony from the Eredivisie champions, sources have told Football Insider.

According to the report, The Reds have held talks with Ajax this summer about a potential deal to bring the 22-year-old to Merseyside.

Manchester United have been heavily linked to Antony over the last few weeks, as new manager Erik Ten Hag has been keen to reunite with some of his former players.

Anthony

Argentinian centre-back Lisandro Martinez looks set to join The Red Devils in a £57 million deal, so Antony would not be the first player to join from the Amsterdam club if a deal was to be agreed.

The Ajax No.11 joined from Sao Paulo in February 2020 for an initial £13 million, which could rise to £18.2 million. He has nine caps for his national side, since being called up last year for the first as part of the Olympics squad. Antony also has two goals for Brazil, which came against Venezuela and Paraguay.

Anthony has made a total of 79 appearances for the Dutch giants, whilst scoring 23 goals. At such a young age, it is not a surprise to see the winger get so many clubs interested in him. 

According to the report, a price tag of £59 million has been placed on the former Sao Paulo forward and Liverpool are not expected to be willing to pay that much.

Jurgen Klopp recently brought in Darwin Nunez in a deal, which could rise to £85 million, so another big-money move is not expected for the time being.

