Report: Liverpool Have Held Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry, Player 'Very Keen' On Move

Liverpool are reported to have held talks with Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry over a possible transfer to Anfield.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

The German international only has 12 months left on his current deal and reports have suggested that he has turned down the advances of the Bundesliga giants to extend his contract.

Earlier this month, after two failed bids, the German club agreed a deal with Liverpool for Sadio Mane for a fee that could rise to £35million.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Liverpool had already signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica to help fill the void left by the exit of the Senegalese but there have been reports, with uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah, that there may be some interest in Gnabry.

Everything Football report that according to their sources, meetings between Liverpool and Gnabry's representatives took place last week.

The outlet also reports that the 26-year-old is 'very keen on the move' and that talks between the two clubs are expected this week.

Gnabry is a player with an excellent record and experience of Europe's biggest matches. He is also an underrated finisher who could help Liverpool cope with the loss of Mane and provide a contingency plan in case Salah moves on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |