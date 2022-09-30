Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Have Not Given Up On Christoper Nkunku Despite Chelsea Rumours

The RB Leipzig forward was reported to have already undertaken a medical with Chelsea.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are still in the mix to sign RB Leipzig's French forward Christopher Nkunku according to a report.

Christopher Nkunku

On Friday morning, reports broke suggesting that the former PSG player had already undergone a medical with Chelsea and received a long-term contract offer from the Blues.

That was according to Fabrizio Romano who claimed Chelsea want to sign the 24-year-old but no deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport has offered a slight variation to the story however suggesting that the medical did not take place in Frankfurt as reported.

The journalist also suggests that despite there being an agreement in principle between the player and the Chelsea hierarchy who also appear to be prepared to pay the €60million release clause that Liverpool are still very much in the mix.

'Agreement in principle between Christopher Nkunku and Chelsea for a transfer next summer. The striker passed his medical examination but not in Frankfurt as indicated by the German press. Chelsea are ready to lift the 60M € buy clause. Liverpool are there too.'

LFCTR Verdict

It appears that it is not as straightforward as it appeared for Chelsea with Liverpool still in the frame for Nkunku's signature.

The Frenchman is a very talented player who has excelled in the Bundesliga and the list of potential suitors is only likely to grow over the coming weeks and months.

