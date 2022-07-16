Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Have 'Strong Chance' Of Signing Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

Liverpool have a 'strong chance' of adding Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon to their list of summer transfer deals according to a report.

Matheus Nunes

The Reds have had a very busy few weeks since the transfer window opened bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay but seeing Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams leave.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's claims that Liverpool's transfer business in terms of incomings is done especially in respect of a midfielder, reports continue to emerge suggesting this is not the case.

The latest report is from Correio da Manha who claim that Liverpool have a 'strong chance' of signing midfielder Nunes from Sporting after the Primeira Liga club moved to sign Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Portuguese outlet also reports that Sporting will now focus on selling players for the rest of the transfer window which could leave the door open for the Merseyside club to sign the 23-year-old.

Liverpool have become strong admirers of the top tier of Portuguese football over the past couple of years with the signings of Uruguayan Nunez and Luis Diaz but a move for another midfielder seems unlikely unless one of the current crop moves on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Shanice van de Sanden
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Announce Return Of Popular Dutch Winger

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Conor Bradley
Quotes

'I Am Sure He Will Be A Great Player For Us This Season' - Former Liverpool Player On Conor Bradley's Loan Move To Bolton

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'I Would Have Loved To Keep Him' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Departing Reds Star

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

'I Don't Know' - Jurgen Klopp Gives Update On Liverpool Injury Issues For Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jose Enrique Pepe Reina Luis Suarez
Quotes

'My Prime Was At Liverpool' - Former Keeper On Spending His 'Best Years' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'They Managed To Cut Those Mistakes Out' - Liverpool Journalist Gives Verdict On Reds Performance Against Crystal Palace

By Rowan Lee12 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks With Manchester United Target Antony Of Ajax

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago