Report: Liverpool Have Submitted Jude Bellingham Offer, Player Keen On Real Madrid

Liverpool's interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham appears to have intensified over recent weeks with reports from Spain suggesting they have already made an offer for the 19-year-old.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Liverpool's Midfield Issues

Jurgen Klopp's midfield is badly in need of a refresh with players ageing and many of his current options in that area, injury prone.

According to a report from Paisley Gates, Spanish publication Marca claim that Liverpool have made an offer for the England international which is one of the multiple offers from clubs in the Premier League.

They state that there is 'special insistence' from Klopp making Liverpool 'increasingly intent on signing Bellingham'.

Bellingham Keen On Real Madrid Move

It goes on to say however that Bellingham is keen to sign for Real Madrid and even turned down Dortmund's offer of a new contract at the request of Los Blancos.

LFCTR Verdict

It is very difficult to know exactly where we are with the Bellingham transfer saga with so many reports suggesting different things.

Liverpool and Real Madrid do appear to be right at the front of the queue but it's a story that is destined to dominate the back pages over the months ahead.

One issue for Liverpool is the potential transfer fee with £137million the latest figure quoted as required to secure the services of the generational talent.

