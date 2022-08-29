Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Have 'Upper-Hand' Over Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham

According to reports, Liverpool are the favourites to land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jude Bellingham is a wanted man and Liverpool are going head to head with European champions Real Madrid for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. 

The La Liga side have reportedly made Bellingham their number one target next summer, replacing their star Luka Modric. 

Having lost out on Aurélien Tchouameni to Madrid this summer, The Reds will be hoping to rectify themselves next year. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

Borussia Dortmund have received enquiries about the youngster in this window by Liverpool and Chelsea, but are unwilling to let him go after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City. 

Diaro AS On Jude Bellingham

According to Spanish outlet Diaro AS, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Bellingham and it’s the Merseyside club that have the ‘upper-hand’ for his signature. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The same report also stated that the club are wanting to add Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, looking to build on those two as a midfield. 

Jude Bellingham

LFCTR Verdict 

It seems as though a bit of groundwork has been done from Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham, after the reports about a verbal agreement the other day and now this. 

With the current situation, The Reds fans are extremely unsatisfied with the transfer business this summer. Next summer will be even more pressurised for them the club to do business. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Swap Premier League For Bundesliga

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training In Time For Newcastle Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
John w Henry
Quotes

Report: FSG 'Won’t' Spend More After Expensive Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Defenders Return To Training Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Ruben Neves Makes Champions League Admission Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Bruno Lage
Transfers

Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew