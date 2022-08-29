Report: Liverpool Have 'Upper-Hand' Over Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham is a wanted man and Liverpool are going head to head with European champions Real Madrid for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.
The La Liga side have reportedly made Bellingham their number one target next summer, replacing their star Luka Modric.
Having lost out on Aurélien Tchouameni to Madrid this summer, The Reds will be hoping to rectify themselves next year.
Borussia Dortmund have received enquiries about the youngster in this window by Liverpool and Chelsea, but are unwilling to let him go after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City.
Diaro AS On Jude Bellingham
According to Spanish outlet Diaro AS, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Bellingham and it’s the Merseyside club that have the ‘upper-hand’ for his signature.
The same report also stated that the club are wanting to add Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, looking to build on those two as a midfield.
LFCTR Verdict
It seems as though a bit of groundwork has been done from Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham, after the reports about a verbal agreement the other day and now this.
With the current situation, The Reds fans are extremely unsatisfied with the transfer business this summer. Next summer will be even more pressurised for them the club to do business.
