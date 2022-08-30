Report: Liverpool 'Highly Unlikely' To Spend, Despite Jurgen Klopp Plea And John Henry Visit

Jurgen Klopp, last week, publicly claimed that Liverpool were going into the transfer market for a midfielder, after getting it 'wrong' on their part.

Since then, Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday, in front of club owner, John W Henry, who paid a rare visit to the city.

Despite the frustrations in the fanbase, questions in the media, and Virgil Van Dijk stating we need a 'lot of midfielders,' plus the Jurgen Klopp comments, The Reds are yet to make any moves.

Mail Reports On Transfers

After reports yesterday, claiming that it was the ownership that weren't willing to spend much more money this summer after the amount the club paid for Darwin Nunez, further reports today confirm the news we don't want to hear.

According to The Mail, Liverpool are 'highly unlikely' to add to the squad, despite the wishes of the Liverpool manager.

Will this stubbornness from the club hurt them this season and leave them without any of the big trophies again this year?

LFCTR Verdict

Big, big mistake. We have needed a new midfielder for a couple of years now and next year we will need three. Jude Bellingham may be one of them, but other than Jude, who are the 'right players' that aren't available this year?

If Liverpool do not win anything this season, then it comes down to the transfer window. There are plenty of players out there that one of the best scouting teams in the world can find that are the 'right' fit for Liverpool, without having to spend £100m. Don't be fooled.

Players such as Konrad Laimer, Youri Tielemans, and Ruben Neves will not only improve the squad but the first team. Yet we are being told otherwise.

