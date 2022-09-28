Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella

As Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders, the latest is Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan.

After a lack of investment in the midfield positions over the past 18 months, Jurgen Klopp has seen the options available to him dwindle since the start of the Premier League season.

At various stages, the German has been without Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita already through injury in a troubled start to the new campaign.

This has led to intense scrutiny about what Liverpool have failed to achieve in the transfer market and it appeared that Arthur Melo was only signed on a season-long loan on deadline day once Henderson was injured the day before.

It does seem likely however that the Anfield hierarchy will make their move to refresh their midfield options over the coming months and according to calciomercatoweb (as cited by LFC Transfer Room), Liverpool hold a 'concrete' interest in the 25-year-old Barella.

The Italian publication claims that he has a number of admirers from the Premier League and Inter will need to make a big sale between January and next summer with claims that no player at the club is deemed 'untouchable'.

