Report: Liverpool Hold Strong Interest In West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice

Reds battling it out with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea for the England international's signature according to a report.

As speculation continues to link Liverpool to a whole host of midfield players, West Ham United's Declan Rice is the latest player to be mentioned.

Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice

Liverpool are reported to be interested in West Ham captain Declan Rice.

It is highly anticipated that Liverpool will start to refresh their midfield options over the next 12 months with many of their current crop of players proving to be injury prone and with Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract next summer.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham appears to top Liverpool's list as they look to make an elite signing but they are likely to face strong competition for his signature from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham Declan Rice

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with a move for Jude Bellingham.

Football Insider are reporting however that sources have told them that Liverpool are also interested in West Ham's captain Rice.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and despite claims that he would command of fee of £150million, his price tag will drop the closer he gets to the end of his current deal.

The Reds are not the only team reported to be interested in Rice however with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea all said to be following the England international.

