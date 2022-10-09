Report: Liverpool Hold Strong Interest In West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice
As speculation continues to link Liverpool to a whole host of midfield players, West Ham United's Declan Rice is the latest player to be mentioned.
It is highly anticipated that Liverpool will start to refresh their midfield options over the next 12 months with many of their current crop of players proving to be injury prone and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract next summer.
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham appears to top Liverpool's list as they look to make an elite signing but they are likely to face strong competition for his signature from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Football Insider are reporting however that sources have told them that Liverpool are also interested in West Ham's captain Rice.
The 23-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and despite claims that he would command of fee of £150million, his price tag will drop the closer he gets to the end of his current deal.
The Reds are not the only team reported to be interested in Rice however with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea all said to be following the England international.
