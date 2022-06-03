Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue

According to a report, Liverpool have held talks over personal terms with a Bayern Munich forward as rumours continue to circulate regarding the future of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese was linked with a move away from the Merseyside club in the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final.

After the defeat to Real Madrid in Paris, speculation has increased that the 30-year-old is keen for a new challenge although there has been no comment from Mane or his representatives.

An Anfield Central source has reported that Liverpool have held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich winger, Serge Gnabry, over personal terms.

The outlet claim that the German international wants around £250,000 per week but Liverpool were offering £200,000.

Gnabry, like Mane, has just 12 months left on his deal at the Bundesliga club meaning he could be available for between £30-35million for interested suitors this summer.

The 26-year-old would offer an interesting option to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with his ability to play across the front line and eye for goal.

He also has the experience of playing at the highest level and has impressive stats at both club and international levels.

Before there are likely to be any incomings to bolster the front line at Liverpool, however, there needs to be some clarity about Mane's situation first which should happen over the coming days.

