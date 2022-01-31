Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Hoping To Add To Luis Diaz Transfer With Late Swoop Before Deadline

Liverpool are hoping to make one more signing to add to that of Colombian winger Luis Diaz before the transfer window closes according to a report.

The Reds announced the signing of the 25-year-old winger on Sunday after they hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the player.

It was then reported on Sunday that Liverpool had placed a £5million bid for Fulham's young attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Fabio Carvalho

With the player unlikely to extend his current deal at Craven Cottage, Fulham need to decide whether they accept a fee from Liverpool now or wait until the summer and see what happens via a tribunal or compensation if he goes abroad.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has kept Reds fans on the edge of their seats with just hours to go before the window closes with his latest tweet.

Read More

Romano claims talks are ongoing but Fulham want more than €6/7million. Should the two clubs reach a compromise, he says Liverpool have a five-year deal ready for the player and they will loan him back to the West London club until the end of the season.

It promises to be an anxious few hours for supporters and all parties involved.

'Liverpool and Fulham are in direct contact for Fabio Carvalho since today morning. Fulham want more than €6/7m. Talks ongoing. #LFC Liverpool are prepared offer Carvalho a five year deal if they can agree fee - but staying at Fulham until the end of the season.'

