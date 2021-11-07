Report: Liverpool Identify Transfer Plan B Should Move For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Fail

As Liverpool look to freshen up their midfield options next summer, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham appears to be very high up on the list of transfer priorities.

The England international has been in supreme form for the Bundesliga club this season and has been regularly linked with the Reds with Craig Hignett suggesting the deal was 'almost a cert' recently.

Dortmund though remain defiant and claim they are not interested in selling the player with reports suggesting it would take a huge bid of €130million to secure the services of the 18 year old.

As it looks like it will be a difficult deal to do, especially in the same summer that Dortmund will most likely lose Erling Haaland, Liverpool may need to look elsewhere.

According to a report in Fichajes Liverpool are lining up a plan B option should they fail in their quest for Bellingham.

Is Mikel Merino Plan B?

The Spanish publication suggest that the plan B option being explored by the Reds is Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad.

The player is reported to have a profile that ‘fits perfectly’ with Klopp’s style of play due to his ‘dominant physique’.

Merino has some Premier League experience with Newcastle United but only managed 25 appearances for the club during the 2017/18 season after signing from Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The North East club then paid just over £6million at the end of that season for the player only to sell him on immediately to Socidead for a fee close to £10million.

The 25 year olds form for the La Liga club has earned him high praise and he has also picked up 10 caps for Luis Enrique's Spain as a result.

LFCTR Verdict

The Spanish international has the potential and attributes to be a success in the Premier League.

He shouldn't be dismissed as an option based on his failed spell at Newcastle and could become an alternative to Bellingham should a deal for him not be possible.

The age of the player and the fact that he will offer a left footed option are likely to be attractive to a number of clubs including Liverpool.

