Report: Liverpool In Advanced Talks To Sign Calvin Ramsay From Aberdeen
Liverpool are in advanced talks over the transfer of Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay according to a report.
The Reds have been linked with Scotland's young player of the year over recent weeks as they look to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Football Insider is reporting that a recruitment source has told them that both Liverpool and Leeds United have been given permission to hold talks with the 18-year-old.
The publication also suggests that should a deal be agreed with Ramsay and the Dons, the fee could exceed £3million.
Alexander-Arnold Backup
Whilst it doesn't look like Alexander-Arnold will not be ousted from the right-back position for years to come, having a capable deputy is vital and Ramsay could fit the bill.
This season Neco Williams, James Milner, and Joe Gomez have all deputised in the England international's absence but this may not be the case going forward.
There are rumours that Liverpool may be willing to listen to offers for Williams and Milner is out of contract with no signs he will be extending his stay at Anfield.
Gomez did well in Alexander-Arnold's absence but will see his future in the centre of defence as he battles Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk.
That means a spot for Ramsay in the first-team squad could be open unless manager Jurgen Klopp decides to promote another promising youngster, Conor Bradley, rather than sending him out on loan.
