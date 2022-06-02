Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool In Advanced Talks To Sign Calvin Ramsay From Aberdeen

Liverpool are in advanced talks over the transfer of Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay according to a report.

Calvin Ramsay

The Reds have been linked with Scotland's young player of the year over recent weeks as they look to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Football Insider is reporting that a recruitment source has told them that both Liverpool and Leeds United have been given permission to hold talks with the 18-year-old.

The publication also suggests that should a deal be agreed with Ramsay and the Dons, the fee could exceed £3million.

Alexander-Arnold Backup

Whilst it doesn't look like Alexander-Arnold will not be ousted from the right-back position for years to come, having a capable deputy is vital and Ramsay could fit the bill.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season Neco Williams, James Milner, and Joe Gomez have all deputised in the England international's absence but this may not be the case going forward.

There are rumours that Liverpool may be willing to listen to offers for Williams and Milner is out of contract with no signs he will be extending his stay at Anfield.

Gomez did well in Alexander-Arnold's absence but will see his future in the centre of defence as he battles Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk.

That means a spot for Ramsay in the first-team squad could be open unless manager Jurgen Klopp decides to promote another promising youngster, Conor Bradley, rather than sending him out on loan.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

James MIlner
News

Liverpool's James Milner Awarded MBE In Queen's Jubilee Honours List

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'I Cannot Express In Words' Mohamed Salah Speaks Out After Champions League Loss To Real Madrid

By Owen Cummings34 minutes ago
(Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP via Getty Images)
Opinions

Revealed: Why Sadio Mane Is Leaving Liverpool To Join Bayern Munich

By Elliot Thompson49 minutes ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool looking to finalise £4m deal for Scottish star

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neil Critchley
Articles

Former Liverpool Coach Neil Critchley Joins Steven Gerrard At Aston Villa As Assistant Coach

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Official Bid For Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane | Bundesliga Champions Offer €30m

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' On Liverpool Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea | USA Star Set For Summer Transfer

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago