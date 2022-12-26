Report: Liverpool In Advanced Talks To Sign Cody Gakpo

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven according to reports.

The 23-year-old was one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup scoring four goals in the Netherlands run to the quarter finals where they lost on penalties to eventual winners Argentina.

He has been strongly linked to Manchester United over recent days but it appears Liverpool have now stolen a march on their rivals.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The Merseyside club were in action earlier on Monday when they beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Shortly after, Paul Joyce of The Times tweeted breaking the news that the Anfield hierarchy are in advanced talks to sign Gakpo.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has since tweeted backing up Joyce’s claims and stated that the initial fee is likely to be around £37million.

He also suggests that thing are moving fast and he could travel for a medical shortly if a deal is concluded.

LFCTR Verdict

This news has come from nowhere with Gakpo widely expected to sign for United.

The journalists reporting this are very reliable so the initial signs are a deal is there to be done although nothing is confirmed.

It could be the perfect Christmas present for Reds fans who will be desperate to see the deal finalised as soon as possible alongside a much needed addition in midfield.

