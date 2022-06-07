Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool In For Valencia And Spain Midfielder

Liverpool could make a move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler this summer, as they seek reinforcements in the middle of the park.

The Reds are set to lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the coming months, the club have reportedly given the midfielder permission to end his five year spell on Merseyside, with Aston Villa and West Ham both reported to be interested in him. Plus, likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson are both ageing, and some younger legs in midfielder wouldn't go amiss.

Jordan Henderson James Milner

James Milner and Jordan Henderson

Soler scored 11 times in La Liga last season, and made five assists across 32 league matches. He has also represented the Spanish national side seven times to date. The 25-year old can play in a midfield two, as an advanced midfielder or even on the right hand side.

According to Rousing The Kop, Spanish outlet Golsmedia reported that the Red had held talks with Soler last year, and once again in March. However, a number of teams in both Spain and Italy are reported to be keeping close tabs on the talented midfielder. Soler would be available for around £35million, and could prove to be a key part in LFC's engine room if they can secure his signature.

