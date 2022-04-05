Report: Liverpool In Picture For Kylian Mbappe Transfer As Real Madrid Move In Doubt

After recent comments from PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe stating he had not made any decision about his future, Liverpool are said to be in the picture to sign him according to a report.

The 23 year old was expected to move to Real Madrid, a club he supported as a boy, when his contract at the Ligue 1 club expires at the end of the season.

After he suggested recently that no decision has been taken on where he will play his football next season as there are 'new elements' to consider, Liverpool are reportedly now in the picture.

That's according to L'Equipe via (Sport Witness) who name both Liverpool and Manchester City as options for the France international.

Whilst Mbappe may favour Liverpool over their Premier League rivals due to the history of the club, the French publication believes the ‘bold financial package’ that would be needed to secure his signing could be a stumbling block.

As Liverpool are not prepared to give in to Mohamed Salah's contract demands, it seems unlikely that they will break the bank for Mbappe.

A move to Real Madrid, therefore, remains on the cards if he cannot agree a new deal in Paris.

