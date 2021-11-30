Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign 25 Year Old With Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Roma All Interested

Liverpool are said to be in pole position to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach according to a report.

The Swiss international's contract expires at the Bundesliga club at the end of this season and there are many interested parties.

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport the player has told chiefs of the German club that he has no intention of renewing as he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

It also claims that he is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool which is why they are considered as being in 'pole' to sign the player.

The Italian publication also says that despite Liverpool being favourites to sign the player, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma are all interested.

Gladbach now have a dilemma as to whether to cash in on the player in January or try and use him to help the club try and achieve something this season before losing him for free.

If they did decide to sell Zakaria in January, the report indicates that it would take a fee of between €8-10million to secure his services.

Read More Liverpool Coverage



Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook