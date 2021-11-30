Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign 25 Year Old With Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Roma All Interested

Author:

Liverpool are said to be in pole position to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach according to a report.

The Swiss international's contract expires at the Bundesliga club at the end of this season and there are many interested parties.

Denis Zakaria Borussia Monchengladbach

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport the player has told chiefs of the German club that he has no intention of renewing as he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

It also claims that he is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool which is why they are considered as being in 'pole' to sign the player.

The Italian publication also says that despite Liverpool being favourites to sign the player, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma are all interested.

Read More

Gladbach now have a dilemma as to whether to cash in on the player in January or try and use him to help the club try and achieve something this season before losing him for free.

If they did decide to sell Zakaria in January, the report indicates that it would take a fee of between €8-10million to secure his services.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Denis Zakaria Borussia Monchengladbach
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign 25 Year Old With Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Roma All Interested

1 minute ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Roy Keane Explodes In Heated Argument About Cristiano Ronaldo With Jamie Carragher After Chelsea, Manchester United Draw

18 minutes ago
Taffarel Alisson
News

Report: Liverpool Appoint Brazil World Cup Winner Taffarel As Goalkeeper Coach To Work With Alisson Becker

52 minutes ago
Premier League ball
Articles

Premier League Betting Odds - Midweek Matches - Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Arsenal And More

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Everton v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Pre Match Press Conference - Injury Update, Ballon d'Or Thoughts

2 hours ago
James Milner
Opinions

Was James Milner's Position During Liverpool's Porto Win A Jurgen Klopp Message To FSG Ahead Of AFCON?

2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Update On Injuries To Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino And Curtis Jones

5 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Interviews

Lionel Messi Drops Mohamed Salah Hint At Ballon D'or Ceremony

5 hours ago