Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Jude Bellingham As Midfielder Added To Borussia Dortmund Leadership Group

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with the 19-year-old England international over recent weeks and months with Jurgen Klopp needing to refresh his midfield options with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all in their thirties.

According to The Mirror, next season is expected to be Bellingham's last at the Bundesliga club with Klopp and Liverpool set to make their move next summer.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has now made Bellingham part of the club's leadership group alongside Marco Reus and Mats Hummels to reward the young superstar for his achievements and leadership qualities.

That move was evident in Dortmund's 2-0 pre-season friendly loss on Friday to La Liga club Villarreal, with Bellingham handed the captain's armband late on after Reus and Hummels had been subbed.

The move was confirmed by Terzic after the match when he said “The fact that Jude Bellingham wore the captain’s armband towards the end of the game is a sign. He will be our new third captain.”

LFCTR Verdict

It does seem increasingly likely that Bellingham will leave the Bundesliga next season with many top European clubs linked with a move for him.

The future of Bellingham and the chase for his signature looks like one of the biggest transfer stories over the next 12 months as clubs queue up to sign the prestigious talent.

