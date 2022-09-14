Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Jude Bellingham From Borussia Dortmund

Reds ahead of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the race to sign the 19-year-old.
Liverpool are 'still in pole position' to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer according to the journalist who broke the news of Kostas Tsimikas's transfer from Olympiacos.

The Reds are long-term admirers of the England international but were rebuffed in their attempts to sign him this summer with the Bundesliga club unwilling to lose another superstar in the same window that they sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Speculation has continued however that Bellingham will be targetted by a number of Europe's top clubs in the summer of 2023.

That has been confirmed in a report by Giannis Chorianopoulos of Sportime who states that Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are interested in the 19-year-old.

He also claims that whilst the other clubs hold a 'strong interest', Liverpool 'are still in pole position' to sign the midfielder.

The Bellingham transfer story is one that is likely to run and run until he makes a probable move next summer.

Indications are that Liverpool are at the very front of the queue for Bellingham but with a World Cup on the horizon, the danger is that interest and his potential fee could increase further so they may try and push to get an agreement in place as soon as possible.

