Report: Liverpool In Talks With Manchester United Target Antony Of Ajax

According to a report, Liverpool are in talks to sign Manchester United transfer target, Ajax winger, Antony.

The 22-year-old excelled in the Eredivisie last season and after Erik ten Hag's move to Old Trafford continues to be linked with a move to reunite with the Dutchman. 

Antony

Reports out of Brazil from Yahoo Esportes (via the Metro) claim however that Liverpool have had discussions with Ajax and the agent of Antony over a potential move this summer.

They also suggest that Liverpool's interest is 'strong' and despite Ajax's asking price of £69million, an offer of around £10million lower than that could be enough to strike an agreement with the Eredivisie club.

Author Verdict

Liverpool moved swiftly in the transfer market this summer to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica as they prepared for life without Sadio Mane who was destined for Bayern Munich.

These reports maybe trying to put pressure on Manchester United, as after the signings of Nunez and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, and with Mohamed Salah signing a new long term deal, a move for another striker seems unlikely.

