Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is at the top of many transfer lists for next summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid leading the race.

The youngster has continued his fine form into this season, with standout performances in the Champions League and seemingly nailing down a first-team spot in the national side.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Despite the lack of quality and availability in the midfield, Liverpool were adamant the options they had were good enough for this season and were willing to wait for Bellingham. It was until late in the transfer window Jurgen Klopp admitting the club got it wrong.

There had been reports claiming that there has been a ‘verbal agreement' between the Merseyside club and the midfielder this summer, and further reports today suggest that something is happening behind the scenes.

Liverpool Making Their Move

After losing out on Aurélien Tchouameni to Real Madrid this summer, The Reds will not be wanting to experience DeJa'Vu, so have decided to move early this time for their number one target.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Liverpool have ‘intensified’ their interest in the 19-year-old in the last few days.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the same report, Marca also suggest that Bellingham would ‘wants’ to move to Real Madrid rather than to the Premier League.

Are Liverpool going to get their number one target over the line?

