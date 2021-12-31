Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Interested In Out Of Contract Bundesliga Defender

Author:

According to a report, a number of big European clubs including Liverpool are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter.

Matthias Ginter Florian Neuhaus

The player is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore can start negotiating with clubs at the start of January.

The report from FCInterNews claims that Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool are all interested in the 27 year old German international. 

It goes on to say that Inter have offered the player a four year deal at €3million per year plus bonuses.

Ginter has played 46 times for Germany according to transfermarkt.co.uk and will be 28 years old by the summer thus offering a wealth of experience for any club that he joins.

With Inter pushing to obtain his signature, Bayern Munich appear to be their main rivals with it unclear as to how interested both Liverpool and Barcelona are.

