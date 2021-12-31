Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Interested In Out Of Contract Bundesliga Defender
According to a report, a number of big European clubs including Liverpool are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter.
The player is out of contract at the end of the season and therefore can start negotiating with clubs at the start of January.
The report from FCInterNews claims that Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool are all interested in the 27 year old German international.
It goes on to say that Inter have offered the player a four year deal at €3million per year plus bonuses.
Read More
Ginter has played 46 times for Germany according to transfermarkt.co.uk and will be 28 years old by the summer thus offering a wealth of experience for any club that he joins.
With Inter pushing to obtain his signature, Bayern Munich appear to be their main rivals with it unclear as to how interested both Liverpool and Barcelona are.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases
- 'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash
- Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game
- Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'
- Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash
- Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates
- Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (5-1) - Borussia Dortmund Ransack, Premier League Stars And Cristiano Ronaldo's Competition
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Faceboo