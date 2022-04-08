Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus Interested In €25million Rated Serie A Defender

According to a report, Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Juventus are all interested in Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

The 25 year old has enjoyed another excellent season in Serie A with Torino but is tipped to leave the club at the end of the season.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

This is according to GOAL who claim that Inter have already held talks with him over a potential move.

The publication suggest that Liverpool and Juventus are also interested in the player but the Nerazzurri are favourites to secure the signing of the former Atletico Mineiro player.

Liverpool currently have four top-class central defenders so it's unlikely they will make a move unless one departs. Joe Gomez is really the only contender to leave having struggled for game time since returning from a serious knee injury.

It is understood with Torino resigned to losing Bremer that a fee of around his valuation of €25million would be required to persuade them to depart with their asset.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok