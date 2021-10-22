Report: Liverpool Interest In Leicester’s Patson Daka Stalled After They Failed To Offload Shaqiri And Origi
After Patson Daka’s four goal haul in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, reports have re-surfaced suggesting that Liverpool were interested in the player but missed out on him as they were slow to sell players in the summer.
The Reds have a strong relationship with Red Bull Salzburg and many thought that the player was destined for Anfield because of that. The move never materialised and the reasons why have now been explained.
'Daka Was On The List For Liverpool'
Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano claimed the Reds were keen on Daka but outgoings didn’t materialise fast enough to push through a deal.
“Liverpool this summer had a strategy, sell some players and eventually sign some players.”
“If they sold Shaqiri or Origi in the first days of June they had a chance to sign Patson Daka because they were interested in Patson Daka."
“They never made an official bid but they had an interest in this striker from Salzburg."
“Then it collapsed because of timing on Shaqiri who was sold in August and Origi who is staying at the club."
“But Patson Daka was one of the names on the list for Liverpool.”
LFCTR Verdict
For those Liverpool supporters that were desperate for a striker to be added to the squad in the summer, this will come as disappointing news.
The club were clearly not willing however to take the risk of having too many homegrown players on the books and wanted to wait until a spot became free once Shaqiri or Origi were sold.
Shaqiri eventually moved on to Lyon in France but a serious bid for Origi never materialised.
