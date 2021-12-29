Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka.

The 20 year old has been in fine form this season with six goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

His form last season helped earn Saka the call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad where he managed to force his way into the starting XI during the Euro 2020 tournament.

As reported by The Boot Room Ian McGarry told The Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool are interested in Saka and he would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's team.

“We have reported on The Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool are looking to the future with regards to the fact that they expect to sell at least two of their attacking players. Saka is someone who is a player who suits Liverpool’s style."

McGarry went on to say that talks are underway for extending his new deal at Arsenal but the player and his representatives could be interested in a move to Liverpool.

“My understanding is that there have been talks with his representatives with regards to giving him a contract upgrade at Arsenal.

“Liverpool would provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level. And that would certainly be something that I’m told he and his representatives are very interested in.”

Arsenal will be doing everything in their power to keep hold of Saka who along with Emile Smith-Rowe offer the club promise for now and the future.

There is no doubt however he would be a perfect fit for Liverpool who need to bring down the average age of their forward line.

Saka is under contract until June 2024 and it is unlikely that Arsenal would want to listen to offers for one of their prized assets hence it would take a huge bid from Liverpool who are unlikely to break the bank in this case.

