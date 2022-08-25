Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Interested In Atletico Madrid Midfielder

According to a report, Liverpool are interested in an Atletico Madrid midfielder as they look to bolster their midfield options before the summer transfer window closes.

It's been a bad start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team which has seen them take just two points from their opening three matches.

The German has not been helped by an early season injury crisis however which sees him currently without ten first-team players.

Midfield is the worst hit area with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all on the sidelines.

Despite Liverpool's insistence they will not sign a stop-gap, that has not stopped speculation linking them with a whole host of midfield players including Youri Tielemans, Sander Berge, and Leandro Paredes.

Another name can now be added to the list with Fichajes suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder, Marcos Llorente.

The former Real Madrid player is well known to Reds fans after he came off the bench to score twice at Anfield in 2020 to knock Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League.

After a disappointing last campaign, the Spanish outlet suggests that manager Diego Simeone could be prepared to part with the 27-year-old despite his admiration for the player who has a contract until 2027.

