Report: Liverpool Interested In Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Possible Jude Bellingham Alternative?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez returned to the starting XI for Liverpool as they beat Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday. IMAGO / PA Images

It was light relief for the German who has seen his team struggle through the early stages of the season, taking just ten points from the opening seven Premier League games.

Liverpool's Midfield Problems

Whilst Liverpool were hit with an early season injury crisis that now looks to be improving, the team and in particular, the midfield has been subject to intense scrutiny after they failed to invest in refreshing that area of the pitch.

As well as the injury problems suffered by the midfielders at Liverpool, there are also doubts over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who are both out of contract next summer along with veteran James Milner.

It is therefore widely expected that the Anfield hierarchy will start refreshing their midfield options over the next 12 months and they have been heavily linked to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old also appears to be on the radar of a whole host of other top European clubs however which could make obtaining his signature difficult.

Jude Bellingham IMAGO / RHR-Foto Jamal Musiala Interest IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg however, Liverpool are also interested in another 19-year-old who is impressing in the Bundesliga.

He claims that the Reds are one of several top clubs interested in Jamal Musiala but any deal is off the table currently because the player does not want to leave and the club will not sell as confirmed recently by Bayern's sporting direct Hasan Salihamidzic on Sky.

LFCTR Verdict

Musiala would represent a very exciting signing for Liverpool and their supporters but it looks like any deal in the short team at least is very unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |