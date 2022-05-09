Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool interested in Benfica youngster Henrique Araujo

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs keen on signing highly-rated Benfica youngster Henrique Araujo. 

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Reds are admirers of the 20-year-old striker, albeit there is fierce competition from Manchester City and Barcelona. 

It's claimed that the Anfield club have been 'following' the five-cap Portugal international for a 'long time' as Jurgen Klopp attempts to strengthen the wealth of talent coming through on Merseyside. 

Despite his tender years, Araujo recently netted a first senior goal in the Primeira Liga draw with Vizela earlier this seasn and celebrated alongside Darwin Nunez, one of the hottest properties in European football. 

Henrique Araujo and Darwin Nunez

Henrique Araujo and Darwin Nunez

Overall the young forward has made five appearances for The Eagles having scored 38 times in 76 outings for various youth sides for Benfica. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Under contract until 2024 (Transfermarkt), the report states that the Portuguese giants have 'no intention' of allowing Araujo to leave the club in the near future; perhaps instead bracing themselves for the departure of Nunez. 

imago1010787533h

However, should Liverpool make their reported interest known, as we saw earlier this season when landing Luis Diaz from FC Porto, Anfield can be a difficult destination to turn down. 

Following an astonishing hat-trick as Benfica dismantled Red Bull Salzburg 6-0 in the UEFA Youth League final recently, Araujo is certainly one to keep a close eye on. 

imago1011582755h

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Steven Gerrard
Opinions

How Would Steven Gerrard Fit Into This Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Side?

By Damon Carr28 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
Quotes

'It's Obviously Been Festering And Boiling Inside Him' - Pundit On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Heartbreak & Revenge Mission

By Neil Andrew32 minutes ago
Erling Haaland Manchester City
News

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland | 'This transfer will set new levels'

By Matt Thielen35 minutes ago
Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Could' Swap Sadio Mane For Serge Gnabry In Summer Transfer | Bayern Munich Want Anfield Winger

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
imago1008385278h
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Key Battles

By Dan Clubbe1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane 'Upset' With Liverpool Focusing On Mohamed Salah Contract | Bayern Munich Want To Sign The Winger

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago