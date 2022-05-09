Report: Liverpool interested in Benfica youngster Henrique Araujo

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs keen on signing highly-rated Benfica youngster Henrique Araujo.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Reds are admirers of the 20-year-old striker, albeit there is fierce competition from Manchester City and Barcelona.

It's claimed that the Anfield club have been 'following' the five-cap Portugal international for a 'long time' as Jurgen Klopp attempts to strengthen the wealth of talent coming through on Merseyside.

Despite his tender years, Araujo recently netted a first senior goal in the Primeira Liga draw with Vizela earlier this seasn and celebrated alongside Darwin Nunez, one of the hottest properties in European football.

Henrique Araujo and Darwin Nunez

Overall the young forward has made five appearances for The Eagles having scored 38 times in 76 outings for various youth sides for Benfica.

Under contract until 2024 (Transfermarkt), the report states that the Portuguese giants have 'no intention' of allowing Araujo to leave the club in the near future; perhaps instead bracing themselves for the departure of Nunez.

However, should Liverpool make their reported interest known, as we saw earlier this season when landing Luis Diaz from FC Porto, Anfield can be a difficult destination to turn down.

Following an astonishing hat-trick as Benfica dismantled Red Bull Salzburg 6-0 in the UEFA Youth League final recently, Araujo is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

