Report: Liverpool 'Interested' In Bringing Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry To Anfield

After all the talk being around a Liverpool player moving to Bayern could we see a Bayern player move to Liverpool?

According to the ECHO Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and could make a move for the German this summer.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Interestingly there have been various reports stating that talks have already taken place between Liverpool and Gnabry's representatives over a possible move to Merseyside.

The transfer isn't at all impossible though especially after now Bayern Munich player Sadio Mane completed his £35 million move from Anfield to the Allianz Arena earlier this week.

What makes this transfer a possibility is that Mane and Gnabry both play in similar positions along with fellow Bayern players Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, which would therefore mean the battle for a starting place has just become more difficult.

Therefore the 26-year-old may favour a move to Anfield in a search for more guaranteed game time. However, with his current contract expiring next year Bayern reportedly have no plans to sell him and are planning to offer him a new deal.

